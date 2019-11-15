Ugo Fredette appeals conviction in murder of ex-wife, stranger

Ugo Fredette, who was found guilty last month in the deaths of Véronique Barbe and Yvon Lacasse, is seeking a new trial.

Fredette fatally stabbed 41-year-old Barbe, his ex-spouse, at their home in Saint-Eustache, Que., before fleeing the home with a six-year-old boy.

While on the run, he killed Lacasse, 71, after stealing his vehicle.

In the appeal, obtained by Radio-Canada, Fredette's lawyer alleges Quebec Superior Court Justice Myriam Lachance erred in her instructions to the jury.

Sentencing in his case is set for early next year.