Ugo Fredette appeals conviction in murder of ex-wife, stranger
Ugo Fredette, who was found guilty last month in the deaths of Véronique Barbe and Yvon Lacasse, is appealing the verdict.
Fredette fatally stabbed 41-year-old Barbe, his ex-spouse, at their home in Saint-Eustache, Que., before fleeing the home with a six-year-old boy.
While on the run, he killed Lacasse, 71, after stealing his vehicle.
In the appeal, obtained by Radio-Canada, Fredette's lawyer alleges Quebec Superior Court Justice Myriam Lachance erred in her instructions to the jury.
Sentencing in his case is set for early next year.