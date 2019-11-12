Loved ones remember doting grandfather, loyal mother in sentencing of Ugo Fredette

A loving mother and loyal friend. A nonjudgmental confidant and doting grandfather.

Family members and friends paid homage to Véronique Barbe and Yvon Lacasse in a Saint-Jérôme, Que., courtroom Tuesday. The pair were killed in September 2017 — Ugo Fredette was convicted of first-degree murder in their deaths last month.

Fredette stabbed 41-year-old Barbe, his ex-spouse, to death. He killed Lacasse, 71, after stealing his vehicle while on the run with a six-year-old boy.

The boy's disappearance triggered the longest Amber Alert in Quebec history. He and Fredette were found near Dacre, Ont., about 130 kilometres west of Ottawa almost 24 hours after the alert was triggered.

Each testimonial was punctuated by sobs and sniffles from those gathered in the courtroom

Many of Barbe's loved ones described a vibrant woman whose spirit was broken, bit by bit, by Fredette, and how their spirits have been broken in turn, now that she is gone.

Ugo Fredette was convicted of two counts of first-degree murder.

Fredette sat in the prisoners box wearing a white, long-sleeve shirt over a blue shirt. He was largely expressionless, staring straight ahead — except for one moment.

Jovette Biard, Barbe's godmother, spoke directly to him while reading her letter.

"You treated her like an object," she told him, crying.

Fredette shook his head, seemingly disagreeing with her assessment of their relationship.

"I hope you realize all the hurt you caused," she said.

Lacasse was portrayed as a loving father, grandfather and partner, a man who sowed happiness wherever he went.

His daughter, Jennifer Lacasse, spoke on behalf of the family — her father's six siblings, her brother, and Lacasse's eight grandchildren.

She also addressed Fredette directly while reading her letter, calling his loss a gaping wound.

"You brought so much darkness to their young lives," she said, talking about the grandchildren.

"People that young shouldn't have to learn to live with such suffering, but that is their reality, thanks to your actions."

Quebec Superior Court Justice Myriam Lachance thanked those who spoke, and acknowledged the courage it takes to be able to sit down and put their feelings into words.

"I know how hard it is for you to deliver these statements, but they are necessary," she said.

'My daughter will never return'

Barbe's father, Pierre Barbe, submitted a letter that was read aloud. He explained that he couldn't bring himself to attend the court proceedings.

"There will never be a punishment big enough - my daughter will never return," he wrote.

Anne-Marie Normand, a friend of Barbe's, told the court she freezes when she sees someone who looks like her.

She said she has been having trouble dealing with her grief.

"My head knows that she is no longer here, but my heart doesn't," she said.

Jennifer Lacasse said the six days her father was missing before his body was found were the most stressful of her life.

But what hurts the most, she said, is that he died alone.

"I would give anything to tell him 'I love you' one more time."

When will Fredette be up for parole?

First-degree murder comes with an automatic life sentence. It remains to be seen, however, how many years Fredette will have to stay behind bars before being eligible for parole.

The legal battle over Fredette's parole eligibility could be shaped by a pending decision over the sentence of Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette.

Bissonnette's defence argues the sentence he received, 40 years without parole, is unconstitutionally long. But prosecutors say it's not long enough. Both sides have appealed the sentence.

Prosecutors in Fredette's case have said they intend to ask that Fredette spend at least 50 years in prison before being eligible for parole. The defence will argue that 50 would be unconstitutional, and 25 years would be enough.

Lachance has said she doesn't want to render a decision about Fredette's sentence until the Court of Appeal makes a decision about Bissonnette's case.

The appeal is expected to be heard early next year.