Ugo Fredette found guilty on 2 counts of 1st-degree murder

A jury has found Ugo Fredette, 44, guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in the Saint-Jérôme courthouse this morning.

In the moments leading up to the decision, the victims' families were holding hands, many in tears.

It took about two and half days of deliberation for the nine men and three women of the jury to arrive at a verdict, which was delivered at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

Fredette was calm, his brow slightly furrowed, as the decision was read aloud.

He was found guilty in relation to the 2017 deaths of his former spouse, Véronique Barbe, 41, and 71-year-old Yvon Lacasse, a man he encountered at a highway rest stop after fleeing Barbe's home with a six-year-old boy.

Barbe was found stabbed to death in her Saint-Eustache, Que., home on Sept. 14, 2017, triggering the longest Amber Alert in Quebec history as the search began for Fredette and the child.

The boy was with Fredette when the man was arrested nearly 24 hours later in Ontario, on Sept. 15. The body of Lacasse was found several days later in a secluded spot in Harrington, Que., about 70 kilometres from the rest stop in Lachute where Fredette had taken over the older man's vehicle.

Members of Lacasse's family filled the courtroom on Saturday, openly crying and hugging each other when the verdict was read aloud. One person cheered and clapped.

Jury's options

In his closing arguments, Fredette's lawyer, Louis-Alexandre Martin, asked the jurors to find his client guilty of manslaughter in both cases.

Crown prosecutor Steve Baribeau told jurors that both murders were premeditated and that Fredette had forcibly confined both Barbe and the boy, which would warrant a first-degree murder conviction under the Criminal Code.

In her instructions to the jury, Superior Court Justice Myriam Lachance told the jurors they had to consider several possible verdicts.

Lachance said in order to find Fredette guilty of Barbe's first-degree murder, the jurors had to have been persuaded that Fredette harassed her and forcibly confined her in the lead-up to her death.

As for Lacasse, in order to find Fredette guilty of first-degree murder in his death, the jury had to be convinced that he had set out to kill the older man, or that he had killed him while forcibly confining the boy who was with Fredette when he fled Barbe's home.

A first-degree murder conviction triggers an automatic life sentence, with no chance of parole for 25 years. A double verdict of first-degree murder means Fredette could face 50 years in prison without a chance of parole. That would see him behind bars until he was at least 91 years old.

The judge told the jurors if they were satisfied Fredette killed one or the other victim without premeditation, they could find Fredette guilty of second-degree murder, which carries a sentence of life in prison without parole for 10 to 25 years.

Lachance also gave them the option of finding Fredette guilty of manslaughter, if they believed Fredette didn't intend to kill his victims or if they were uncertain about his intent.

Defendant pleaded guilty to lesser charges

Fredette pleaded guilty in an Ontario court a year and a half ago to several charges related to the 24 hours he spent on the lam after fleeing the home of his ex-spouse.

He was convicted to three months in jail for dangerous driving, refusing to stop for police, resisting arrest and possession of a stolen vehicle.