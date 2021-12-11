Quebec Court of Appeal turns down Ugo Fredette's request for new trial

Quebec's Court of Appeal has rejected a request from Ugo Fredette for a new trial in the deaths of his ex-spouse Véronique Barbe and a motorist whose car Fredette stole as he fled authorities.

Fredette was convicted of first degree murder for both deaths in a 2019 trial by jury.

But his lawyers argued that the judge in that case, Superior Court Justice Myriam Lachance, had erred in her directions to the jury.

Fredette's case made national headlines in 2017 after he stabbed Barbe, 41, and fled the family home in Saint-Eustache, Que., with a six-year-old child. He then went on to kill Yvon Lacasse, 71, and steal his vehicle.

The events set off one of the longest Amber Alerts in Quebec history and Fredette was eventually arrested the next day in Ontario.

Fredette was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years. Quebec's Crown prosecutors' office (DPCP) is appealing that sentence, asking for consecutive life sentences with no possibility of parole for 50 years.

This September, Fredette's lawyers argued that the judge should have insisted that the jury reach a unanimous decision on the aggravating factors that led to the crimes being considered first-degree murders.

The Court of Appeal ruled that the jury did not have to agree on all the circumstances and aggravating factors as long as they were unanimous that there were factors that led them to believe Fredette was guilty of first-degree murder.