Preliminary hearing in Ugo Fredette case gets underway in Saint-Jérôme

A preliminary inquiry in the case of Ugo Fredette began this morning at the Palais de justice in Saint-Jérôme, to determine whether there is sufficient evidence in the two murder charges against him.

About 30 witnesses are expected to testify as part of the inquiry, which is set to last several days.

Fredette, 42, is facing first- and second-degree murder charges in the deaths of Véronique Barbe, and 71-year-old Yvon Lacasse, after he triggered an Amber Alert last year.

​A publication ban has been enacted prohibiting the media to reveal the names of the witnesses, as well as the evidence that's presented during the inquiry.

The ban was put in place "in order to protect the right of the accused to a fair and equitable trial," said Steve Baribeau, the Crown prosecutor.

Baribeau also stressed the importance of the preliminary inquiry.

"It's important for the two parties in this type of case — as well as for the accused — to hear and see the evidence," he said.

Fredette was arrested by Ontario Provincial Police in September 2017 after an Amber Alert was issued for a child.

Members of Lacasse's family attended the preliminary hearing Monday, alongside one of Barbe's brothers and some of her friends.