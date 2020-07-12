Ubisoft Canada CEO resigns amid harassment claims made against several employees

Yannis Mallat, the president of Ubisoft Canada, resigned Saturday evening with immediate effect, according to a statement from the game software developer.

Two other executives also resigned, according to the statement: chief creative officer Serge Hascoët and Cécile Cornet, who served as the company's global head of human relations.

The announcement comes in the wake of a series of allegations, made throughout the company, of sexist behaviour, abuse of power and harassment. Ubisoft is a Paris-based company with offices in several Canadian cities, including a significant operation in Montreal.

"The recent allegation that have come to light in Canada against multiple employees make it impossible for [Mallat] to continue in this position," the statement said.

Yves Guillemot, Ubisoft's president and founder, will act as the Canadian chapter's interim president.

"Ubisoft has fallen short in its obligation to guarantee a safe and inclusive workplace environment for its employees. This is unacceptable, as toxic behaviours are in direct contrast to values on which I have never compromised — and never will," Guillemot said in the statement. "I am committed to implementing profound changes across the Company to improve and strengthen our workplace culture."

Earlier this week, the company said its Toronto-based vice-president of editorial, Maxime Beland, had resigned and another unidentified employee in Toronto was fired.