Tyndale St-Georges youth co-op program aims to set teens up for success

The youth co-op program at Tyndale St-Georges Community Centre in Little Burgundy is bringing a group of teenagers together to bond, participate in volunteer projects and even make a little money.

The program usually runs only in the summer, but this year the centre obtained enough funding to keep it going during the school year.

As part of their community outreach work, the 15 teens spend their Saturdays delivering free groceries to families in the neighbourhood.

Roukiatu Kemde, a student in the co-op program, told CBC that delivering the food and seeing people's reactions has been rewarding.

"It's really nice, cause every time we do this we see people smiling," Kemde said.

This holiday season, the participants designed custom holiday cards which they are selling to benefit the centre.

Natasha Callender, one of the youth co-op coordinators, said that all proceeds from the sale of cards go back into making the program possible.

The teens' designs are featured on Christmas cards which are sold to benefit the co-op program. (Submitted by Tyndale St-Georges Community Centre)

She said the aim of the co-op is help teens build connections and set them up for success in the future.

"We want a positive social experience for our youth. We wanted to make sure that they are learning universal skills that they can use in the program, in high school and when they graduate afterwards. And we wanted them to gain experience before they were able to go into the workforce," she said.

For high school students, it's a chance to make new friends and see their peers in a new light.

"Most of the teens, it's either you know them somehow or they go to your school and you've never really talked to them," said participant Methila Khan. "You come here and … you learn different aspects of them which is really great."

On top of fundraising and meeting school requirements, the teens are also earning some money.

"We try to do a balance between projects that they do for community service, projects that they do to promote the program and projects that they do where it's more like a contract and they're getting paid," said Callender.

The teens do things like bagging groceries for tips and this year, wrapping Christmas presents for a small fee.

"Some of us are too young to have actual jobs so it's a good thing to have. I think a lot of people, if they can, they should apply," said Khan. "I told like three of my friends to come next year, because like, it's a fun experience."