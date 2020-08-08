2 women injured in hit-and-run on pedestrian street
Montreal police are investigating the incident and say the injuries are not life-threatening.
Montreal police investigating incident, say injuries not life-threatening
Montreal police say a vehicle drove into a pedestrian corridor in downtown Montreal Saturday afternoon, leaving two women with minor injuries, before fleeing the scene.
First responders were called to Saint-Catherine Street near the corner of Crescent Street at around 3 p.m. That portion of the street is currently closed to traffic to allow more space for pedestrians, but police say the vehicle entered the area nonetheless.
Two women in their 20s were taken to hospital with none-life-threatening injuries to their lower bodies.
Police believe they were hit by a dark vehicle, but officers are interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance footage to gather more information.
