Man faces impaired driving charges after 2 teens badly hurt in Deux-Montagnes crash

A 25-year-old man is facing four impaired driving-related charges after critically injuring two teens in a crash involving a car and a scooter early Sunday morning.

The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in a residential neighbourhood in Deux-Montagnes, north of Montreal.

Local police say the scooter had just completed a mandatory stop at an intersection when it was struck by a driver going at full speed, who did not appear to see the teens or the stop sign.

The motorist, who was alone in the vehicle, was arrested for impaired driving. He is facing charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, impaired driving causing bodily harm and driving with a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 mg of alcohol per 100 ml of blood (0.08).

Deux-Montagnes police spokeswoman Patricia Galipeau said it was "certain'' that alcohol was involved in the crash, and noted that the street has stop signs every 200 or 300 metres that are hard to miss.

The two victims, a boy and a girl both age 15, were taken to hospital in critical condition, and the injuries to the driver were said to be life-threatening.

As of this morning, the scooter's driver's state was described as "critical, but stable," while the teenage girl passenger had surgery to repair several fractures. She is expected to survive.