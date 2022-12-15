Three friends are picking up their two-spirit roles to serve underrepresented 2SLGBTQ folks in northern Quebec.

The group, called Two Spirits of Eeyou Istchee, is a new non-profit organization for Quebec James Bay Crees. The founders, Scott Wabano, Geraldine Shecapio and Jomarie Einish, are well-known changemakers for the 2SLGBTQ community (two-spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer).

"I feel like it's really important for this organization to be run by two-spirit Indigenous youth because we know what they need and we're going to have that connection with them," said Wabano.

Wabano is a model, content creator and fashion designer of genderless streetwear. Shecapio is the current Miss Eeyou Eenou Iskwaau, the first two-spirit to hold the title. Einish works independently, facilitating workshops for parents and health-care professionals about the realities of two-spirit people.

While the three knew each other, they really connected through a common motivation to open safe spaces for two-spirit youth across their homeland.

Two-spirit is a present–day term for Indigenous people who identify with both feminine and masculine spirit.

Jomarie Einish, left, and Scott Wabano pose for Cree Nation Youth Council CNYC event. (submitted by Scott Wabano)

The goal is to organize events, do outreach and make room for two-spirit voices across a vast territory. There are 10 Cree communities spread over 400,000 square kilometers in northern Quebec. Eeyou Istchee, which translates as the People's Land, is home to more than 19,000 Crees.

In the same way groups like youth councils, women's associations and other entities serve their members, Two-Spirits of Eeyou Istchee will be dedicated to helping two-spirit youth — from a place of lived experiences.

"There's not really support for a lot of these youth … these community members … they're vital to the healing of our communities. They're vital to bringing that balance," said Wabano.

Two-spirit people were seen as sacred beings, according to ancient tradition now resurfacing. The group's founders want it to be about reclaiming the place two-spirits had within Indigenous communities before colonization.

Jomarie Einish facilitating Understanding Identity, a two-spirit inclusivity workshop (submitted by Jomarie Einish)

"When we work towards decolonization and Indigenized spaces, just being present as a two-spirit person brings that forward. Just existing is decolonization," said Einish.

"The term two-spirit, I understand it as a gender. There's this whole idea about western identity, [and] how we look at women or men. We have trans, queer … I really view the term two-spirit [as] an Indigenous gender. It is something that belongs to us," Einish added.

For Wabano, being two-spirit is all that and more.

"It's a responsibility to my community to bring balance. To bring that healing, to bring that love that colonization really kind of did a toll on," said Wabano.

Shecapio, who goes by they/them pronouns, said their motivation to help create Two Spirits of Eeyou Istchee comes in part from hearing stories of two-spirit family members and peers who endured violence when they shared their gender identity or sexual orientation.

"All that intergenerational trauma that has happened for so many years … they were taught that there was only one way of living," said Shecapio.

"A lot of the Eeyouch have been brought up in such colonial ways that we've forgotten who we are as people and because of being exposed to residential schools," they said.

Geraldine Shecapio is the first two-spirit person to hold the title as the current Miss Eeyou Eenou Iskwaau. (submited by Geraldine Shecapio)

Shecapio reflected on stories of people being forced to marry the opposite sex if they showed interest in the same sex. They say, even to this day, some people still believe that a man should be with a woman and vice versa.

Shecapio wants two-spirited people who may be struggling with their identity to know they are not alone.

"It's just a scary place out there. Yes it is. But I hope someday that you will find your safe space and a group of people that will love you and accept you no matter what because you're beautiful just the way you are. You are made just the way you are and you're sacred. You're a sacred being," said Shecapio.

The group is picking up their once lost sacred roles that come with being two-spirit. Now with this organization, they can extend that role toward the entirety of Eeyou Istchee. The founders look forward to connecting with the youth.

They are building their social media presence and are meeting more regularly online to lay the foundations of the organization they hope will empower two-spirits of Eeyou Istchee.

