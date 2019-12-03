2 men in hospital after separate shooting incidents in Montreal

Montreal police are investigating two separate shootings that sent two men to hospital on the island of Montreal Monday night.

Police were called to a parking lot on the Côte-de-Liesse service road near Chartier Avenue around 9:15 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

Officers arriving at the scene found a 25-year-old man wounded in the upper body. He was transported to hospital in serious condition.

The man was conscious when police arrived and told the officers he didn't know why he was shot.

Police said a vehicle left the scene but it's not clear if it was tied to the shooting.

A second shooting occurred just before midnight in Pointe-aux-Trembles, near the intersection of Notre-Dame St. East and 4th Avenue.

The SPVM said a 24-year-old man was found on the ground unconscious. He was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Police believe the perpetrator left the scene on foot.

Police do not have descriptions of the suspects in either case.