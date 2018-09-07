Two people found safe after being reported missing at the end of August

EDITOR'S NOTE: CBC has removed the name and photo from this story. Now that this person is no longer missing, the identity is no longer in the public interest.

Montreal police say an elderly woman and her son have been found safe and sound.

The two were last seen boarding a taxi in Montreal at the end of August.

Police said those who had reported them missing had been worried for the health of one of the two missing people because she left without medication which she takes daily.

Police located the pair last week.