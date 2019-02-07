Carbon monoxide blamed after couple found dead in Côte Saint-Luc home

A man and a woman in their 80s were killed by carbon monoxide poisoning in their Côte Saint-Luc home Wednesday evening, according to the Montreal fire department.

Police do not suspect foul play and have handed the investigation over to the coroner's office.

The couple's son found their bodies on the floor in their bedroom and called 911, said Marwan Shedeed, chief of operations for the Montreal fire department.

Upon arrival before 9 p.m., authorities detected a strong smell of gas in the single-family home on Cavendish Boulevard, north of Merton Avenue.

Shedeed said the couple was already dead when firefighters arrived and carbon monoxide was in the air.

Carbon monoxide is odourless but when a car is running, for example, the smell of gas can be detected because of the engine's internal combustion, he said.

There was a car in the garage, but it is not known if the engine was running, he said.

Shedeed could not confirm the exact ages of the couple, but, according to La Presse Canadienne, the man was 88 years old and the woman, 84.