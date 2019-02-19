Two pedestrians seriously injured after van smashes into parked cars

Two pedestrians were seriously injured after a utility van barrelled into a Montreal parking lot, smashing into parked vehicles Tuesday morning.

The collision took place in an industrial sector of the Montreal borough of Saint-Laurent at around 9:15 a.m.

For reasons not yet known, the van veered into a parking lot off de la Côte-de-Liesse Road and smashed into two parked cars. Those parked cars were then pushed into two pedestrians.

Montreal police spokesperson Const. Raphaël Bergeron said the victims were transported to hospital with head trauma. They were conscious upon arrival, he said, "but we're talking about serious injuries."

He said it is too early to say why the driver of the van lost control of his vehicle, but it may have been related to health issues.

Collision investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause, he said.