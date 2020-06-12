Couple in their 70s found dead in Ormstown home
Quebec provincial police are investigating after two people were found dead in a home in Ormstown, Que., southwest of Montreal.
A relative found the man and woman, both in their seventies and thought to be a couple, in their home on Lower Concession Road at about 7:45 p.m. Thursday, said a spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman showed no vital signs.
She was taken to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
The death is considered suspicious and the SQ major crimes unit is at the scene.
