2 men stabbed, 4 others arrested after early morning brawl in Montreal
Suspects in custody range in ages from 19 to 24, according to police, who do not fear for the victims' lives
Two men were stabbed and four others are in custody after a brawl overnight in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough.
The two men who were injured in the altercation at around 3:20 a.m. Saturday were transported to hospital after the fight broke out near the intersection of Berri and de Bienville streets.
Doctors do not fear for victims' lives, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Julien Lévesque.
A large perimeter was set up around the crime scene so investigators could examine the evidence.
"The first information that we have is probably [there was] an altercation between multiple persons and two victims, two men aged 23 years old, have been injured by a sharp weapon on the upper body," said Lévesque.
The four men in custody, aged 19 to 24, were transported to an operational centre for questioning, he said.
