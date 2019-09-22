Two men shot in Côte-Saint-Luc home overnight

Two men were shot in a Côte-Saint-Luc home Saturday night leaving one of them in critical condition, according to Montreal police.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday in a single-family home on the corner of Mackle Road and Eldridge Avenue. A Montreal police spokesperson said the suspect rang the doorbell of the house, and opened fire on both men when one of them came to the door. The suspect then fled on foot.

Police do not know if the victims knew the suspect and who the target of the incident was.

The two men were conscious when they were transported to hospital, Montreal police said.

One of the victims, a 29-year-old, is in critical condition. The life of the second victim, a 31-year-old, is not in danger, according to police.

Officers are still investigating the scene, with forensic technicians and dog teams trying to figure out the circumstances of the incident.