Two men injured in Ahuntsic-Cartierville shooting

Two men are recovering in hospital after being shot outside of a restaurant on Marché Centrale street in Ahuntsic-Cartierville overnight.

Shortly after midnight several witnesses called 911 and reported hearing gunshots.

Montreal police say when they arrived on the scene they found two male victims, 28 and 29 years old, both with lower body injuries caused by bullets.

According to Radio-Canada, the shooting took place in front of Roasters restaurant. The business was open at the time and the second floor windows of the building were struck by bullets but no customers were hurt.

Radio-Canada says there were bullet holes in two vehicles parked in front of the restaurant and a nearby pizzeria was also struck by gunfire.

Carolyn Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) says the two men were brought to hospital and their lives are not in danger.

The SPVM investigated the scene of the shooting overnight and interviewed several witnesses but Chèvrefils says so far, no one has been arrested.

This is the latest in a series of shootings in the Montreal area that have claimed four lives in the past week.

Last Monday, three men were killed in a suspected gang-related shooting in Rivière-des-Prairies and on Thursday a man was shot and killed at his home in Longueuil.