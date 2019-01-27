2 men shot in brawl outside bar in Old Montreal

A bar brawl ended with two men shot early Sunday morning in Old Montreal.

A dispute between two men began at around 3 a.m. in a bar on Notre-Dame Street, near Ste-Hélène Street.

The conflict moved outside and turned violent. At least one gun was fired.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the foot and the suspect fled before police arrived.

A few minutes later, a 21-year-old man contacted police to say that he too had been shot outside the bar.

Crime scene technicians were called in to investigate.

Notre-Dame Street was temporarily closed to traffic between McGill and St-Pierre streets and has since reopened.

Police said both men are in stable condition.