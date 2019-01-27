2 men shot in brawl outside bar in Old Montreal
A bar brawl ended with two men shot early Sunday morning in Montreal's Ville-Marie borough, but police expect the victims to survive.
Police say the men will survive shooting that took place around last call
A bar brawl ended with two men shot early Sunday morning in Old Montreal.
A dispute between two men began at around 3 a.m. in a bar on Notre-Dame Street, near Ste-Hélène Street.
The conflict moved outside and turned violent. At least one gun was fired.
A 27-year-old man was shot in the foot and the suspect fled before police arrived.
A few minutes later, a 21-year-old man contacted police to say that he too had been shot outside the bar.
Crime scene technicians were called in to investigate.
Notre-Dame Street was temporarily closed to traffic between McGill and St-Pierre streets and has since reopened.
Police said both men are in stable condition.
With files from Radio-Canada, La Presse canadienne
