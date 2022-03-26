Two men seriously injured in Rosemont collision following possible conflict

Police are investigating what may have led up to a collision in Montreal's Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie borough early Saturday morning that left two men seriously injured.

The men were hit by a car at around 4:05 a.m. near the corner of Clark and Beaubien Streets, according to Montreal Police (SPVM).

The victims were transported to hospital. A 36-year-old man is in critical but stable condition, while the life of a 38-year-old is not in danger.

The driver, a 34-year-old man, was to be met by investigators today to determine what happened in the lead up to the collision.

"The call to 911 mentioned a conflict between several people," said SPVM police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, adding that police do not yet know the nature of the conflict.

No charges have been laid so far.