Two men seriously injured in Rosemont collision following possible conflict
36-year-old in critical but stable condition, 38-year-old also hospitalized
Police are investigating what may have led up to a collision in Montreal's Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie borough early Saturday morning that left two men seriously injured.
The men were hit by a car at around 4:05 a.m. near the corner of Clark and Beaubien Streets, according to Montreal Police (SPVM).
The victims were transported to hospital. A 36-year-old man is in critical but stable condition, while the life of a 38-year-old is not in danger.
The driver, a 34-year-old man, was to be met by investigators today to determine what happened in the lead up to the collision.
"The call to 911 mentioned a conflict between several people," said SPVM police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils, adding that police do not yet know the nature of the conflict.
No charges have been laid so far.
