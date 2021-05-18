Montreal police arrested two men last night for allegedly threatening members of the Jewish community in Côte St-Luc.

Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson for the Montreal police service (SPVM), said several people called 911 at about 6:30 p.m. to report the incident yesterday.

Police had a description of the suspects' vehicle and arrested a 19-year-old and 20-year-old near the corner of Kildare Road and Westminster Avenue.

The SPVM's hate crime unit is investigating.

Côte St-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein posted a message on Facebook, saying police presence has increased around synagogues and other Jewish community buildings because of the events in the Middle East and some of the violence associated with demonstrations downtown over the weekend.

"Everybody has a right to demonstrate, but we would hope that whatever your opinions are that you do it with respect peacefully," Brownstein said.

Brownstein is calling on community members to call the police if they see anything suspicious.

Security will also be increased in Hampstead.