People forced from their homes during overnight fires in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu

It took some 80 firefighters from Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., and surrounding municipalities to bring two fires there under control Monday night.

The fires broke out less than an hour apart, leaving no casualties, but causing substantial damage.

In all, nine people fled their homes.

The fires occurred on either side of the Richelieu River near the Gouin Bridge, about 30 kilometres southeast of Montreal.

The fire department's chief of operations, Louis-Philippe Trahan, told Radio-Canada that his team first responded to a fire in a vacant building on Champlain Street at around 8:15 p.m.

The fire reached the upper floors before jumping to the neighbouring building which housed residents, and a business. Firefighters ensured all five people inside were brought to safety.

At about 8:50 p.m., a second fire broke under two kilometres away in a six-unit apartment building on Riendeau Street. Four people were forced out of the building.

All evacuees were being cared for by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fires has not been determined.