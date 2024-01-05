House fire kills 2 people in Rawdon, Que.
Two missing people are 'around 70 years old,' according to police
Emergency responders rushed to a house on Rectory Garden Street around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a call from someone inside the house.
The person told a 911 operator that their house was on fire and then the line cut out, according to Éloïse Cossette, a spokesperson for Quebec provincial police.
Cossette said firefighters who arrived on the scene found the house engulfed in flames and, later, discovered two bodies inside the burned-out home.
Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and identify the dead.
Two people who lived in the house, a man and a woman who were "around 70 years old," are missing, Cossette said.