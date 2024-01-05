Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

House fire kills 2 people in Rawdon, Que.

Emergency responders rushed to a house fire on Rectory Garden Street around 1:30 a.m. Firefighters later found two bodies inside the home.

Two missing people are 'around 70 years old,' according to police

CBC News ·
A closeup of the side door of a white, black and yellow police car.
Sûreté du Québec officers were among those who responded to a fatal fire in Rawdon, Que., on Friday Jan. 5, 2024. (Lynda Paradis/Radio-Canada)

Two people died in a house fire in Rawdon, Que., early Friday morning.

Emergency responders rushed to a house on Rectory Garden Street around 1:30 a.m. after receiving a call from someone inside the house. 

The person told a 911 operator that their house was on fire and then the line cut out, according to Éloïse Cossette, a spokesperson for Quebec provincial police. 

Cossette said firefighters who arrived on the scene found the house engulfed in flames and, later, discovered two bodies inside the burned-out home. 

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire and identify the dead. 

Two people who lived in the house, a man and a woman who were "around 70 years old," are missing, Cossette said. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

Related Stories

now