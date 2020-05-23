Man, woman found dead in backyard of Pointe-aux-Trembles home

The bodies of a 57-year-old man and 53-year-old woman were found in the backyard of a home in Pointe-aux-Trembles, in Montreal's east end, Saturday morning.

Police were called to the home, on 40th Avenue near the corner of Forsyth Street, around 10 a.m.

When they arrived, the man and woman were unconscious. Their deaths were later confirmed by paramedics.

The relationship between the two people has not been divulged.

A police command post has been set up and investigators from the major crimes unit are at the scene.

They are speaking to family members believed to have discovered the bodies, as well as neighbours.