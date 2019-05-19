After Longueuil police arrest drunk driver, his passenger hit by second drunk driver

Longueuil police had a busy morning Sunday as the arrest of one allegedly drunk driver led to the arrest of a second.

The first driver's passenger is now in hospital after she was hit by the second allegedly drunk driver in front of the police station.

It was about 4 a.m. when somebody called 911 anonymously to report a suspected drunk driver on Joliette Street, according to police spokesperson Const. Ghislain Vallières.

"The police intercepted the car right in front of the police station and the guy was arrested for drunk driving," he said.

At first, his passenger appeared to be waiting for a lift on the sidewalk, but then she decided to cross the street in front of the station which is located on Curé-Poirier Boulevard West, at the Joliette Street intersection.

That's when she was hit by a car driven by a man who was quickly arrested for driving drunk, said Vallières.

"She was transported to hospital, but her life is not in danger," he said.