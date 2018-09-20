Party leaders jockey for position in final debate of 2018 campaign

One of the only police cadets in Quebec to wear a hijab found herself at the centre of the third and final televised leaders debate in the provincial election campaign Thursday evening.

The perceived front-runner, Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault, attacked the incumbent, the Liberals' Philippe Couillard, for allowing police officers to wear the Muslim scarf.

"Why do you want to remove the rights of a Quebec woman?" Couillard retorted. "You're talking about her like she's not a person."

"She's a person. She's a Quebecer, and she has rights just like you."

Legault responded by saying of the four party leaders, Couillard is the only leader who believes female Muslim police officers should be allowed to wear hijabs.

He said polls show the majority of Quebecers believe police should not be allowed to wear religious symbols.

"In a democratic society, we don't take away a minority's rights because of polls," said Couillard. "We don't govern by polls on the question of rights."

He asked Legault how many police officers in Quebec now wear a hijab, saying there is no existing crisis of police officers wearing religious symbols.

"A premier is there to be proactive," replied Legault.

The debate, carried on the French-language TVA network, proved to be the testiest yet, as the four leaders debated each other on a variety of topics, one on one, looking for their opponents' weaknesses.

Earlier in the evening, Legault was once again on the defensive for his controversial promise to make immigrants pass a French test if they want to stay in Quebec.

The leader of the CAQ was asked by TVA host Pierre Bruneau whether Quebecers could trust him on such an important subject as immigration, after he responded incorrectly to questions on how the immigration system works earlier this week.

"Our position is simple," said Legault, reiterating his vow that immigrants who fail to pass a French test and a test on Quebec values would not be allowed to stay in the province.

"It's not a question of expulsion," he said. "It's that we won't accept them."

"The only thing we're expelling is the Liberal party."

Manon Massé, right, co-spokesperson for Québec Solidaire, told CAQ Leader François Legault she doesn't believe he has anything against immigrants — that he's only going after them because his strategists have told him it's a way to win votes. (TVA)

Legault's been accused time and again by both the Liberal and Parti Québécois leaders of frightening newcomers.

Québec Solidaire's co-spokesperson, Manon Massé, tried a different tack.

"I believe you when you say you've got nothing against immigrants," Massé told Legault.

"I wonder if your political strategists aren't telling you to push this issue — to win votes."

'Saviour of health care?'

The debate opened with one-on-one sparring on health care, with CAQ Leader François Legault asking Liberals' Philippe Couillard if he thought health care had improved in any way in the 15 years since former Liberal premier Jean Charest introduced Couillard to Quebecers as "the saviour of health care."

Legault reminded Couillard he'd talked back then about changing the way doctors were paid to provide incentives to work closely with nurses and nurse practitioners.

"You were health minister for five years, premier for four years, you haven't changed it," he said.

"Actually, it's already happening," Couillard replied, pointing to the Jewish General Hospital's mixed-renumeration system by way of example.

Several times, Couillard was forced to defend cuts his government made to public spending in his first two years in office, particularly in health and education.

"I think Mr. Couillard, you don't have any credibility today to say you're going to repair what you broke," the PQ's Lisée told the Liberal leader.

"What breaks our public services are deficits. [Your party] gave them to us," Couillard replied. "We took care of them. We fixed the problem."

How much do groceries cost?

Early in the debate, Couillard's comment that a family of three could live for a week on $75 worth of groceries was challenged by TVA host Pierre Bruneau.

Critics have said Couillard's comment is out of touch.

"Here in Montreal this week, there are people who do their groceries with that budget," responded Couillard. "You need to know that, otherwise you're not sensitive to them.

On that point, Massé agreed, reminding voters of her party's plan to raise the minimum hourly wage to $15.

Couillard said his party's poverty plan will help lift people out of poverty.

"I don't think Mr. Legault has a [poverty plan]," he said.

Massé asked to explain her role

The format of this debate gave Massé ample opportunity to make her points, and the fact that Québec Solidaire has been creeping up in the polls has clearly not been lost on the PQ leader.

Asked to debate Massé on the shortage of family doctors, Lisée quickly dispensed with the topic at hand to demand Massé explain her role.

"I'm being asked not to ask questions that are too hard of Manon Massé," Lisée said. "But I have a supplementary question to ask: This is a leaders debate.… If you aren't the leader of Québec Solidaire, then who is and why isn't he here at the leaders debate?"

"We've learned to share power," Massé told him."It's a necessary democratic practice, when you want to change the world."

