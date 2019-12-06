Turcot Interchange work means significant weekend road closures

Construction work over the weekend will mean several major highways and ramps will be closed or have limited access, making some journeys difficult if an automobile is involved.

In particular, major work will affect travel around the Turcot Interchange, where crews are installing a new bridge mast over the Lachine Canal. Parts of Highway 13 will also be closed.

A long stretch of Highway 15, from Nuns' Island at Highway 10 to north of the Turcot, will be shut down in both directions from midnight Friday until Monday at 5 a.m. The closures include:

The ramp from Highway 15 north to Highway 20 west.

The ramp from Highway 20 east to Décarie north.

The St-Jacques Street entrance for Décarie north.

The Girouard entrance to Highway 15 south.

The Décarie south ramp to Highway 20 west.

The ramp from Highway 20 east to Highway 15 south.

The entrances from Atwater Avenue and Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard.

Furthermore, Highway 13 south will be closed between Highway 40 and Highway 520 from 11:30 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday. The northbound lanes will be closed Friday from 11 p.m. until Saturday at 7 a.m., and 12:30 a.m. Sunday (that is, just after midnight Saturday) until 8 a.m.

Highway 15 closures at the Turcot Interchange. (Quebec Ministry of Transport)