Driving headaches ahead: Another weekend of Turcot closures and detours

This weekend is going to be particularly harrowing for drivers trying to get in and out of the southwest, as ongoing work on the Turcot means more detours.

Transports Québec has published a list of closures that will be in effect this weekend, with many starting Friday at midnight.

CBC Montreal traffic reporter Leta Polson suggests planning ahead to avoid major headaches and ideally avoiding the area all together.

Here's a breakdown of the big ONES:

Highway 15

Closure of Highway 15 northbound between exit 58 (toward Highway 10 and downtown Montreal) and the next exit from 11:59 p.m. Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.

Closure of Highway 15 northbound between exit 62 (De La Vérendrye Blvd.) and the entrance from Édouard-Montpetit Blvd. from 11:59 p.m. Friday until Monday at 5 a.m.

Closure of the ramp from Highway 15 North to Highway 20 West from Friday 11 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Closure of the ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North from Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Closure of the ramp from Route 136 West (A-720) to Highway 15 North from Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Closure of the on ramp to Highway 15 northbound from Sherbrooke Street from Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Closure of Highway 15 southbound in the Turcot Interchange from Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Closure of on ramp to Highway 15 southbound from Girouard Avenue from Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Closure of Exit 57-N (Nuns' Island) from Highway 15 South from Saturday 4 a.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

The on ramp for Highway 15 North from Sherbrooke Street will be open.

Highway 10 (Bonaventure)

Closure of Highway 10 eastbound between Exit 4 (toward Highway 15 North/Highway 20 West) and Nuns' Island from Saturday 4 a.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Closure of Exit 2 (Pierre-Dupuy/Chemin des Moulins/Port de Montréal) toward downtown from Friday 9 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Partial closure of Highway 10 toward downtown from Friday 8:30 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Highway 13 and 40 Interchange

Closure of the ramp from Highway 40 eastbound to Highway 13 southbound from Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m.

Closure of the ramp from Highway 13 southbound to Highway 40 West from Friday 11 p.m. to Sunday 5 a.m.

Closure of two out of three lanes on the Highway 40 West service road in the area close to the Turcot from Friday 11 p.m. to Sunday 5 a.m.

Around the Turcot