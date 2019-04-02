Major road closures leading to Turcot Interchange begin late Thursday, continue through weekend

Driving anywhere near the Turcot Interchange from Thursday evening to Monday morning will likely be a nightmare, as major road closures are planned where highways 15 and 20 meet in Montreal's west end.

Friday rush hour is expected to be the worst, according to Transports Québec.

"To make trips easier on that day, public transportation mitigation measures will be in place, in co-operation with public transportation agencies," the ministry says on its website.

The closures — unusual for a weekday — are required to dismantle a section of the old Highway 15 which still stands over Highway 20 and the railway corridor.

The area has looked post-apocalyptic in recent months, as old sections of crumbling concrete overpasses are brought down, carefully chopped, broken and chiseled by excavation machines, while vehicles zip by in reconfigured or newly constructed lanes.

This map shows the sections of highways 15 and 20 which will be closed from Thursday at 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday. (Transports Québec)

Here's what to expect:

As of Thursday at 11 p.m., Highway 15 South will be closed from roughly Sherbrooke Street to the Lachine Canal.

Also closed is the section of Highway 20 that merges into Route 136 (Highway 720) under Highway 15, in both directions. That means people travelling to and from the West Island will need to find an alternate route until Monday at 5 a.m.

As of Friday at 11:59 p.m., Highway 20 East will be closed between Exit 64 and the entrance from Angrignon Boulevard. That section will reopen Monday at 5 a.m.

To ease congestion and provide commuters with alternatives, passengers will be able to ride for free on the Exo1 train line from Vaudreuil-Hudson and Exo4 from Candiac.

There will be six additional departures outside rush hours on Exo1, with stops at Dorval, Vendôme and Lucien L'Allier stations only.

From Friday 11:59 p.m. to Monday 5 a.m., this section of Highway 20 will be closed. (Transports Québec)

Two bus lines are being rerouted to the Angrignon Metro station — the 111 in the Saint-Laurent sector and the 28 in the Sud-Ouest sector.

Transports Québec recommends arranging to work from home, changing commute schedules, avoiding non-essential trips or carpooling during the period of demolition.