More closures for the Turcot this weekend — some stretches won't reopen until fall

Montreal drivers are in for another weekend of headaches, as parts of the Turcot Interchange and Highway 15 will be closed starting just before midnight.

But the bad news doesn't end there — some stretches of the roadways won't open again until the fall.

Here's what you need to know as you try to get around the city this weekend:

Weekend closures

These stretches of road and access ramps will be closed from 11:59 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday:

Highway 15, northbound, between exit 63 — for Highway 20 West — and the entrance to Édouard-Montpetit Boulevard.

Access ramp onto Highway 15, northbound, from De La Vérendrye Boulevard.

The access ramp linking Highway 720, westbound, with Highway 15, northbound.

The access ramp linking Highway 20, eastbound, with Highway 15, northbound.

The access ramp linking Highway 15, southbound, with Highway 720, eastbound.

The access ramp linking Highway 15, southbound, with Highway 20, westbound.

The weekend closures begin at 11:59 p.m. Friday, and last until 5 a.m. Monday. (Transports Québec)

Longer-term closures coming

Transports Québec sent out a reminder that longer-term closures are also starting.

Starting today at 11:59 p.m., the Sherbrooke Street entrance onto Highway 15 North (Décarie) will be closed until September.

Exit 64 for Sherbrooke St. from Highway 15 northbound will also be closed just before midnight, and remain closed until the end of October.

As of July 9 at 5 a.m., some lanes will also be closed at various locations on the northbound Décarie (Highway 15) until the fall:

One of two lanes will be closed on the Décarie at the Turcot Interchange.

One of three lanes will be closed on the Décarie between the Turcot and the NDG tunnel.

Some lanes and access roads will remain closed until the fall. (Transports Québec )

Added traffic to be expected

Quebec's transport ministry says drivers should expected added traffic.

It recommends planning your travel well in advance, and carpooling or taking public transportation whenever possible.

The closures come as part of the province's project to completely rebuild the Turcot Interchange.