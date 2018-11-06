Turcot work to force closure of Highway 20 and 15 South for five days

The work that will cause three highway closures in the Turcot on Remembrance Day weekend is expected to be some of the most complex of the project.

Teams will work to dismantle a section of the old Highway 15 without damaging Highway 20 or the rail corridor underneath it.

The complexity of the operation comes from the height of the structure being dismantled — 25 metres — as well as its placement above the A20 and an active Canadian National Rail corridor, according to Olivier Beaulieu, the deputy project director for KPH-Turcot.

Beaulieu said a steel plate has been installed above the railroad and highway to protect them from debris as the 100-metre stretch of the Turcot is taken apart.

The closures will last from Nov. 9 to 13.

The closure will affect Highway 20 in both directions and Highway 15 northbound. (Transports Québec)

The closures are exceptional because Highway 20 will be closed on weekdays, said Transports Québec spokesperson Martin Girard.

He said that people should work from home if possible.

"If people don't listen to this we're talking about probably eight to 10 kilometres of congestion," added Sylvie Gervais, traffic manager for KPH-Turcot.

The ministry is also advising people to use public transit, work from home and avoid non-essential trips.

Among the mitigation measures, the ministry is offering free rides on the Exo1 Vaudreuil-Hudson and Exo4 Candiac trains.

The Exo1 Vaudreuil-Hudson train line will have an additional 14 off-peak departures, with stops at Dorval, Vendôme and Lucien-L'Allier stations only.