Get ready for major Turcot Interchange closures over Remembrance Day weekend

Major closures are coming to the Turcot Interchange in November, as an elevated section of the cement behemoth is coming down.

Sections of highways 15 and 20 and the new Route 136 will be closed over Remembrance Day weekend — at various times between Nov. 8 and 13 — as a stretch of Highway 15 North is dismantled.

The section that's coming down is already no longer in use, the Quebec Transport Ministry said in a briefing to reporters today.

Route 136 West (toward Highway 20 West) will be closed from the night of Thursday, Nov. 8 to the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 13.

Highway 15 North will be closed from the night of Friday, Nov. 9 to the morning of Monday, Nov. 12.

Highway 20 East (toward Route 136 East) will be closed from the night of Friday, Nov. 9 to the morning of Tuesday, Nov. 13.

The elevated roadway and a handful of support pillars will be removed.