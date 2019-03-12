Turcot demolition will make your Friday commute challenging

The traffic chaos usually reserved for the weekends will be coming at us a day early this week.

Starting Thursday night, three ramps in the Turcot Interchange will be closed all weekend.

The rare weekday closure is to allow for a big chunk of Highway 15 over Pullman Boulevard to come down.

So what does that mean for you? Starting Thursday night at 10 p.m.:

The ramp that connects Highway 15 South through the interchange will be closed (so you can't get from the Décarie Expressway to the Champlain Bridge).

The ramps that connect Highway 15 North and South to Highway 20 West will be closed (so you can't get from the Décarie or from Verdun to the West Island).

The ramp that connects Highway 20 East to Highway 15 North (the Décarie) will be closed.

But that's not all — there will be more closures Friday night:

The Highway 136 West ramp toward Highway 20 West (from downtown toward the West Island) will be closed.

Highway 15 North will be closed between Wellington Street and the next entry, and then again from De La Vérendrye Boulevard through the interchange.

Here's a handy map to help you navigate the confusion!

This makes sense, right? (Transports Québec)

In other words, here is where you can go sans problems:

From Highway 20 East toward downtown (Highway 136) or toward the Champlain Bridge (Highway 15 South).

From downtown (Highway 136 West) toward the Décarie (Highway 15 North).

From the Décarie (Highway 15 South) toward downtown (Highway 136 East).

Otherwise, the Transport Ministry is suggesting that you stay away, plan your route and/or carpool or use public transit.

Things are slated to be back to normal by Monday morning at 5 a.m.

Keeping noise and dust at bay

Work on the Turcot is happening at all hours, prompting some to complain about the constant noise.

The Transport Ministry started using shipping containers on de Roberval Street in the Sud-Ouest borough as sound barriers, a new way to protect residents from the construction noise and also keep dust under control, Girard said.

The shipping containers appeared on de Roberval Street about a month ago. (CBC)

He said they couldn't use the usual sound barriers, so they got creative.

It's unclear if the same measure will be done on other streets.

So when will this be over?

The $3.67-billion Turcot project is supposed to done by next year, and things are chugging along.

According to Transport Ministry spokesperson Martin Girard, 78 per cent of the old structure has been dismantled.

He said by the end of this summer, 97 per cent of the old Turcot will be gone.