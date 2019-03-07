Highway 15 backed up at Turcot Interchange after deadly tanker truck accident
Traffic is backed up around the Turcot Interchange after a tanker truck flipped over, blocking both sides of a section of Highway 15 on Thursday morning.
Driver dies after truck loses control; cleanup won't be complete by afternoon rush hour
Traffic is still backed up around the Turcot Interchange after a tanker truck flipped over, blocking both sides of a section of Highway 15 on Thursday morning.
The truck flipped over at around 10:30 a.m. near exit 62 at de La Vérendrye Boulevard.
Crews were still working to clear the highway Thursday afternoon.
Luc Robillard, chef aux opérations du Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal, said the tanker needs to be put onto another truck before it can removed from the highway.
Robillard said the process wouldn't be complete before the evening rush hour.
The driver of truck was confirmed dead Thursday afternoon. Police couldn't say what led to the accident.
Transports Québec is advising motorists to avoid the area.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.