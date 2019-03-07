Highway 15 backed up at Turcot Interchange after deadly tanker truck accident

Traffic is still backed up around the Turcot Interchange after a tanker truck flipped over, blocking both sides of a section of Highway 15 on Thursday morning.

The truck flipped over at around 10:30 a.m. near exit 62 at de La Vérendrye Boulevard.

Crews were still working to clear the highway Thursday afternoon.

Luc Robillard, chef aux opérations du Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal, said the tanker needs to be put onto another truck before it can removed from the highway.

Robillard said the process wouldn't be complete before the evening rush hour.​

The driver of truck was confirmed dead Thursday afternoon. Police couldn't say what led to the accident.

Transports Québec is advising motorists to avoid the area.