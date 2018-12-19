Skip to Main Content
A gift from the Transport Ministry: No Turcot closures during the holidays

Quebec's Transport Ministry says there won't be any highway closures in the Turcot Interchange this holiday season.

Construction work on pause for 2 weeks, Transport Ministry says

CBC News ·
Montreal's Turcot Interchange will be open during the holiday season. (Transports Québec)

Now is your chance to drive through the Turcot Interchange without being stuck in traffic.

Quebec's Transport Ministry says it's halting all Turcot construction projects for two weeks starting on Saturday.

"Happy holidays," the ministry said in a tweet.

Montreal's Turcot highways closures will start again on Jan. 6, 2019.

The new Turcot Interchange is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.

