A gift from the Transport Ministry: No Turcot closures during the holidays

Now is your chance to drive through the Turcot Interchange without being stuck in traffic.

Quebec's Transport Ministry says it's halting all Turcot construction projects for two weeks starting on Saturday.

"Happy holidays," the ministry said in a tweet.

Veuillez noter que les travaux du projet <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Turcot?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Turcot</a> feront relâche du 22 décembre 2018 au 6 janvier 2019. Joyeux temps des Fêtes! <a href="https://t.co/0BsCDr67EJ">pic.twitter.com/0BsCDr67EJ</a> —@MTQ_Turcot

Montreal's Turcot highways closures will start again on Jan. 6, 2019.

The new Turcot Interchange is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2020.