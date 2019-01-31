Rare weekday closure to shut Highway 15 toward Champlain Bridge Friday

Take some time to appreciate the relative ease of your commute toward the southbound Champlain Bridge today, for hard(er) times are on the horizon.

The ramp from Highway 20 East to Highway 15 South closes Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Weekend closures are par for the course these days, but take note that the ramp is also closed Friday.

The rare weekday shut down is due to — what else? — work on the Turcot Interchange.

More specifically, crews will be dismantling the old structure, which passes above the new one.

During the morning rush hour, 1,090 cars use that ramp — and they will all need another place to go, so expect traffic in the Turcot Interchange to be worse than usual.

On the local level, Notre-Dame Street West is closed at Monk Boulevard until Wednesday morning due to the same work.