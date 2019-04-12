Weekend roadwork will make Turcot, Bonaventure places to avoid

Parts of Highway 20 and the Décarie and Bonaventure expressways will be closed all weekend for continuing work on the Turcot Interchange and other road projects.

The Turcot-related closures will allow crews to demolish the old interchange's reinforced concrete structures.

What is actually happening?

At the Turcot Interchange, Highway 20 will be closed in both directions. Southbound lanes of the Décarie Expressway will be closed, and the northbound lanes will be reduced to a single lane from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

Highway 10 (the Bonaventure Expressway) will be closed between Exit 4 (Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard and Highway 15) and Nuns' Island from Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.

The Bonaventure will also be problematic near the Victoria Bridge for part of the weekend: eastbound lanes will be closed at Exit 3 (Carrie-Derrick Street) from 10 p.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Saturday, and two of three westbound lanes will be closed from the bridge to Exit 2 (Pierre-Dupuy Avenue) from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday.

Motorists trying to navigate the Turcot Interchange area have the following options: