Weekend roadwork will make Turcot, Bonaventure places to avoid
Parts of Highway 20, the Décarie Expressway and the Bonaventure Expressway will be closed all weekend for work on the Turcot interchange and other construction projects.
Turcot closures start at midnight Friday, closures on Highway 10 start at 10 p.m.
Parts of Highway 20 and the Décarie and Bonaventure expressways will be closed all weekend for continuing work on the Turcot Interchange and other road projects.
The Turcot-related closures will allow crews to demolish the old interchange's reinforced concrete structures.
What is actually happening?
- At the Turcot Interchange, Highway 20 will be closed in both directions. Southbound lanes of the Décarie Expressway will be closed, and the northbound lanes will be reduced to a single lane from midnight Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
- Highway 10 (the Bonaventure Expressway) will be closed between Exit 4 (Gaétan-Laberge Boulevard and Highway 15) and Nuns' Island from Friday at 10 p.m. until Monday at 5 a.m.
- The Bonaventure will also be problematic near the Victoria Bridge for part of the weekend: eastbound lanes will be closed at Exit 3 (Carrie-Derrick Street) from 10 p.m. Friday until 3 p.m. Saturday, and two of three westbound lanes will be closed from the bridge to Exit 2 (Pierre-Dupuy Avenue) from 10 p.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday.
Motorists trying to navigate the Turcot Interchange area have the following options:
- Eastbound traffic on Highway 20 will be diverted to Notre-Dame Street and will be able to return to the highway via a temporary entrance.
- The detour for westbound traffic is more onerous, requiring motorists to head north on the Décarie Expressway, west on highways 520 and 40, and then south on Highway 13 to get back onto Highway 20.
- Motorists travelling south on the Décarie Expressway should use the Highway 720 East exit and then either take the Atwater Avenue exit and travel south to get back onto Highway 15 or take the De La Montagne Street exit, travel east on St-Jacques Street, south on Robert-Bourassa Boulevard until it becomes the Bonaventure Expressway and get back onto Highway 15 at Exit 4.
- Otherwise, consider selling your car and buying personal jetpacks.
