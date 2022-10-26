Ban solo drivers during La Fontaine tunnel work, Montreal chamber of commerce says

The province is just days away from shutting down half of the six lanes in the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine tunnel for three years, disrupting commuters and businesses who rely on truck deliveries, and the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal says drastic measures are needed in order to "limit the damage."

"We have to limit access [to the tunnel] during rush hour: Only carpooling, public transit and trucks — no solo cars during these periods," said the chamber of commerce's president and CEO, Michel Leblanc, in a tweet addressed directly to Geneviève Guilbault, the province's new transport minister.

This past summer, the Quebec government realized that the 55-year-old tunnel was in even worse shape than expected and more lanes needed to be blocked off — and for much longer than initially expected.

The three-year lane closures begin on Monday.

The province is urging people who need to travel between Montreal and the South Shore to look for other ways to get around, including public transit.

It has implemented a long list of mitigation measures, which include a reserved lane for buses, taxis and carpooling. Carpooling refers to vehicles that have at least three people inside.

In this photo taken earlier this fall, vehicles are lining up across three lanes to leave Montreal and head into the South Shore. As of Monday, cars heading south will have to squeeze into a single lane. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

When asked about banning solo drivers from the tunnel during rushing hour, Premier François Legault said he was open the idea.

"Already, we're suggesting it. Now, do we go further than suggesting?" Legault asked, before saying that he wants to see how bad the traffic is next week before considering new measures. "I am not closed to the idea from Michel Leblanc."

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is also non-committal.

"At this moment, we have to consider every idea," she said.

During her own news conference on Wednesday, Plante stressed that the scope of the work inside the tunnel changed drastically during the summer and the province needs to be ready to add more measures.

"For me, what's important is for us to be nimble and adapt ... Is there something more we need to put in place to encourage people to leave their cars?"