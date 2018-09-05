Pilots in mid-air collision over South Shore mall didn't respect altitude rules, TSB finds

Two young Cessna pilots who crashed mid-air above a South Shore shopping centre last year near the Saint-Hubert, Que., airport weren't respecting altitude restrictions, an investigation by the Transport and Safety Board of Canada has found.

The TSB's report into the collision that killed a 21-year-old pilot and seriously injured the other 23-year-old pilot was released Wednesday. The crash occurred on March 17, 2017.

The report found that both pilots inadvertently shifted their altitude — one going above the limit and one going below — as they approached each other.

Neither saw the other in time.

The 23-year-old's plane "descended 100 feet below his altitude restriction of 1,600 feet while attempting to troubleshoot a radio-communication issue."

The 21-year-old's plane climbed 400 feet above his 1,100 feet restrictions, but why that happened remains unclear.

His plane crashed into the parking lot, while the other landed on the roof of the Promenades Saint-Bruno.

Both pilots were international students flying solo while undergoing training with the Cargair flight academy out of the Saint-Hubert airport.

The crash happened near the St-Hubert airport on Montreal's South Shore. (CBC News)

The TSB says communications problems may also have contributed to the crash, including the pilots' ability to understand English directives from air traffic control.

"The investigation also found that the density and variety of operations conducted at the Saint-Hubert Airport increase the complexity of air traffic control," the TSB said in a news release for the report.

"The varying levels of flying skills and language proficiency among the student pilots of the four local flying schools add to this complexity."

It also says a lack of on-board alerting systems may have played a role.