Quebec pilot in fatal collision with lawn tractor didn't get OK for landing: TSB

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) says a pilot who struck and killed a Quebec woman as she was cutting grass near a landing strip north of Montreal didn't obtain permission to land there.

The independent agency released its report Thursday into the July 5, 2021, collision at the aerodrome in St-Esprit, Que., which was leased and operated by the Parachute Montreal skydiving club.

This aerodrome, writes investigator Mario Boulet, is associated with a Prior Authorization Requirement (PPR), which means that at all times, "authorization from the owner or operator is required prior to use, except in cases of emergency."

However, "since the pilot in this occurrence worked occasionally at this aerodome for the skydiving club, he considered that he could go there without a PPR and therefore did not inform the operator of his intentions before the flight," said Boulet.

A map showing the path of the aircraft past the runway threshold, the path followed by the lawn tractor, the point of collision and the final position of the tractor. (Courtesy of Transportation Safety Board of Canada)

The report says the pilot, who had worked for Parachute Montreal in the past but was not that day, was alone in a single engine Nanchang CJ6A aircraft and was landing to have lunch at the aerodrome after conducting aerobatic training flights.

He had communicated with the pilot of the parachuting club's plane, a Twin Otter, as it prepared to land after dropping skydivers, and he agreed to land one minute after the Twin Otter.

The pilot couldn't see the runway ahead of him because of the normal configuration of the plane while landing, and the plane's wing struck a lawn tractor at the moment he expected to touch down on the landing strip.

The driver of the tractor was killed and the plane was seriously damaged, but the pilot was not injured.

"This accident underlines the importance of pilots obtaining permission to use an aerodrome when prior authorization is required so that aerodrome operators can coordinate the various activities taking place there so that they are carried out safely," Boulet concluded.

"In addition, people working near a runway must remain vigilant and always scan the runway and its 2 approaches before entering or crossing it."