Plane that crashed outside Quebec City exceeded weight for air tricks: TSB report

The Transportation Safety Board says an amateur-built aircraft that crashed northeast of Quebec City last year with two people on board was doing aerobatic manoeuvres on the day of the crash.

The agency released its report Tuesday into the accident involving a Pitts S2E biplane that crashed shortly after takeoff at the Saint-Jean-Port-Joli airport on June 16, 2019.

The 22-year-old passenger was killed in the crash, while the 29-year-old pilot was seriously injured.

The TSB says there was nothing to indicate a defect in the aircraft or the engine, and it's unclear what caused the pilot to lose control.

It noted the plane's weight at the time of the occurrence was close to the 680-kilogram maximum authorized by Transport Canada, however it was over the permissible weight for aerobatics, which is 612 kilograms.

Despite this, the pilot conducted seven previous aerobatic flights over the course of the day without incident.

The report noted that while the pilot was experienced overall, he had little experience on the type of plane used in the crash.