More than 100 Armed Forces members dispatched to Quebec's long-term care homes
Province's homes have struggled to maintain staffing levels during COVID-19 outbreak
Members of the Canadian Armed Forces with medical training are headed to Quebec's long-term care homes.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Friday 125 people will work in the homes, following a request for help by the province earlier this week.
Trudeau said the federal government is also looking to send members of the Red Cross and specialized volunteers who have registered with Health Canada.
COVID-19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, has spread to hundreds of residents and staff at many of Quebec's long-term care homes, known as CHSLDs.
In some homes hit hard by the outbreak, more than 100 staff have fallen sick.
Following the announcement, Quebec Premier François Legault took to Twitter to thank Trudeau for helping address the "critical" situation in some CHSLDs.
Roughly 2,000 specialists in the province have also offered to work in CHSLDs since Legault appealed to them Wednesday.
Freed up by the cancellation of surgeries and non-emergency procedures, specialists are now being assigned to support nurses and orderlies.
