Passenger traffic at Montreal's Trudeau Airport soared 7 per cent in 2018

The number of passengers that visited Montreal's Trudeau International Airport in 2018 rose 7 per cent over the previous year, reaching 19.4 million, the local airport authority announced Friday.

According to figures released by the Aéroports de Montréal (ADM) — the organization that oversees operations at the airport and others in the region — traffic to the U.S. grew by 7.5 per cent last year, while traffic to international destinations other than the U.S. advanced 10.2 per cent. Domestic traffic gained 3.3 per cent.

The ADM posted earnings of $321.6 million for 2018 before taxes, financial expenses, amortization and depreciation of capital assets.

The 2018 earnings represented an increase of $36.5 million (12.8 per cent) over the previous year.

ADM's revenues increased by 10.7 per cent to $645 million last year, which the organization attributed to growth in passenger traffic, increased revenues from commercial activities and an increase in the airport improvement fee — an additional fee that is charged to departing and connecting passengers.

Operating expenses advanced by 9.9 per cent compared to 2017 to reach $215.7 million, which was due in particular to an increase in operating costs related to winter conditions.

The ADM also explained that it had put in place mitigation measures to ensure the flow of passengers during peak periods, as well as initiatives to "improve the experience" of customers.