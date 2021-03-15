Quebec, Ottawa invest $100M to build electric vehicle battery plant

The governments of Canada and Quebec will invest $100 million to help build a factory north of Montreal that would make batteries for electric vehicles.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made his first visit to Montreal in several months to make the announcement Monday alongside Premier François Legault.

Each government will contribute $50 million in loans to the project, which will allow Lion Electric to set up a highly automated battery-pack assembly plant in Saint-Jérôme, Que.

A total of $30 million of the loans will be forgivable if the company meets certain conditions, including keeping the jobs in Quebec.

Lion is a leading maker of electric trucks and buses and will contribute $85 million to the project. When it's finished in 2023 the factory will employ 135 people, Trudeau's office said.

More to come.