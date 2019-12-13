Bill 21, free trade deal top agenda as Trudeau, Legault meet in Montreal
Leaders hold first meeting since federal election
Quebec Premier François Legault says he asked Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a meeting today to stay out of the contentious debate over the province's secularism law.
Legault said the law prohibiting some public-sector employees from wearing religious symbols, known as Bill 21, is supported by a majority of Quebecers and Trudeau should respect their wishes.
Trudeau was not the only federal leader for whom Legault had advice.
The premier voiced his support for the new North American free trade deal announced this week and called on Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet to help speed its passage through Parliament.
Blanchet has threatened to vote against implementing the deal over concerns about damage to Quebec's aluminum industry, but Legault said the agreement contains important gains for the aluminum sector.
Trudeau did not speak to reporters after the meeting.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.