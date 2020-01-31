Skip to Main Content
Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a truck near Place Vertu mall
Montreal·New

Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a truck near Place Vertu mall

The incident occurred on Côte-Vertu Boulevard in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough.

The woman was struck on Côte-Vertu Boulevard and taken to hospital

CBC News ·
A woman was hit by a truck off of Côte-Vertu Boulevard, Friday morning. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a truck, Friday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Côte-Vertu Boulevard in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough, near the Place Vertu shopping mall. 

The woman was rushed to hospital.

The driver was treated for shock at the scene.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|