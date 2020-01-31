Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by a truck near Place Vertu mall
The incident occurred on Côte-Vertu Boulevard in Montreal’s Saint-Laurent borough.
The woman was struck on Côte-Vertu Boulevard and taken to hospital
A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a truck, Friday morning.
The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. on Côte-Vertu Boulevard in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough, near the Place Vertu shopping mall.
The woman was rushed to hospital.
The driver was treated for shock at the scene.