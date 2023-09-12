Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Montreal

Paint spill coats major Montreal highway in white, closing road for hours-long cleanup

A traffic jam extended more than a kilometre east of Côte-Vertu on Highway 40 as of 10 a.m. The highway will remain closed between Côte-Vertu and Cavendish Boulevards until the cleanup is done, which may only be when the evening rush hour has already begun, according to Transports Québec.

Cars drove through the paint, spreading it out across Highway 40

Matthew Lapierre · CBC News ·
truck paint spill
A paint spill off a truck left Highway 40 white on Tuesday morning. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

A heavy truck spilled a load of paint across Highway 40 on Tuesday morning, staining the road white and prompting a massive cleanup and traffic jam.

The truck dropped its load of paint in the eastbound lanes of the highway between Cavendish and Côte-Vertu Boulevards just after 8 a.m., a Transports Québec spokesperson said. 

Vehicles drove through the spilled paint, their white tire tracks coating much of the highway and obscuring lane markers for hundreds of metres, according to images of the scene.  

trueck paint spill
First responders attend the scene of a paint spill on Highway 40. (Simon-Marc Charron/Radio-Canada)

It was a massive spill, the Transports Québec spokesperson said, one that will keep the highway closed for five or six hours as cleanup crews do their work. 

A traffic jam extended more than a kilometre east of Côte-Vertu as of 10 a.m. The highway will remain closed between Côte-Vertu and Cavendish Boulevards until the cleanup is done, which may only be when the evening rush hour has already begun, according to Transports Québec.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Matthew Lapierre

Journalist

Matthew Lapierre is a digital journalist at CBC Montreal. He previously worked for the Montreal Gazette and the Globe and Mail. You can reach him at matthew.lapierre@cbc.ca.

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    Related Stories

    now