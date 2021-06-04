Skip to Main Content
Eastbound Highway 40 in West Island closed after truck hits road signage structure

Highway 40 eastbound is closed near the exit for des Anciens-Combattants Boulevard in Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue after a truck ran into a road signage structure early Friday morning. There are concerns the structure is unstable and could fall.

It is not clear when highway will reopen

It's not clear when the highway will fully reopen after truck hit a structure that holds up road signage. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada)

The highway was closed at around 5:30 a.m. between the exits for des Anciens-Combattants and Morgan Boulevards. 

There are concerns the structure could fall.

 It could take four to five hours to either repair or remove it, according to a spokesperson with the Transport Ministry.

Drivers can use either Highway 20 or Highway 30 as detours.

