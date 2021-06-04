Eastbound Highway 40 in West Island closed after truck hits road signage structure

Highway 40 East is shut down near Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue, after a truck hit and damaged a road signage structure.

The highway was closed at around 5:30 a.m. between the exits for des Anciens-Combattants and Morgan Boulevards.

MISE À JOUR🚧<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/A40?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#A40</a> est // Contact entre camion-nacelle et structure de panneaux du MTQ au niveau du boul. MORGAN // <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/A40?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#A40</a> FERMÉE à partir du boul. Anciens Combattants jusqu'à Morgan pendant remplacement structure // Délais: 4 à 5hrs // Détours par <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/A20?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#A20</a> et <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/A30?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#A30</a>. <a href="https://t.co/9rtR8zz7Qn">pic.twitter.com/9rtR8zz7Qn</a> —@Qc511_Mtl

There are concerns the structure could fall.

It could take four to five hours to either repair or remove it, according to a spokesperson with the Transport Ministry.

Drivers can use either Highway 20 or Highway 30 as detours.