Tractor-trailer truck destroyed by suspicious fire in Saint-Laurent

A tractor-trailer truck was destroyed by a suspicious fire early Friday morning in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough.

A witness called 911 at around 2:15 a.m. to report the fire on St-Amour Street, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Boulevard, in an industrial sector, according to Montreal police spokesperson Const. Manuel Couture.

No one was injured, but Couture said the vehicle was substantially damaged, making it difficult to determine the cause of the fire. The police department's arson squad will investigate.

The truck was parked on the side of the road and was not attached to a trailer.

According to the lettering on its door, the truck belongs to a company called Mila Transport.