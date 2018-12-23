Driver nowhere to be found after truck crashes into overpass on Highway 30

The driver of a truck that crashed into a train overpass over Highway 30 eastbound in Vaudreuil-Dorion is nowhere to be found, police say.

The crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. and a portion of the highway heading east has been closed at the height of the Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard exit.

Quebec provincial police are investigating. They say the truck — an eighteen-wheeler trailer carrying a mechanical shovel — was located several hundred meters from the accident, but that its driver was gone.

They say it's the shovel that hit the overpass. No injuries have been reported and crews are assessing damage to the overpass.

Police say there is a possibility the truck was stolen before the crash.